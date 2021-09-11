Oppenheimer slashes price target on Celsion Corporation [CLSN] – find out why.

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, up 6.86%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Celsion Reports T-cell and B-cell Response from In Vivo Studies with its PLACCINE DNA Vaccine Platform.

Results Indicate Induction of Adaptive Immune Response Against SARS-CoV-2.

Company Plans Additional Development Work to Further Optimize its Vaccine Platform Through Vector Compositions, Delivery Route, Dosing and Dosing Frequency, and Use of Molecular Adjuvant.

Celsion Corporation stock is now 53.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.12 and lowest of $1.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.48, which means current price is +55.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 2203586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has CLSN stock performed recently?

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, CLSN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0802, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2574 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3697.28. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4296.71.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.29. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$795,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 15.60% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,678,489, which is approximately 17.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,612,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in CLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly -1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 2,028,423 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,677,814 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,420,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,126,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,591 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,711 shares during the same period.