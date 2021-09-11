Needham slashes price target on Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] – find out why.

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] price surged by 0.65 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on September 8, 2021 that EG Group Drives Miles Further With Nutanix in the Tank.

Nutanix Cloud Platform Reinforces Fast-Paced Business Model Powering Expanding Global Garage Operator.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced that, following the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Platform across its global network, leading convenience retailer EG Group is already reaping the benefits of that investment and is empowered to implement ambitious plans for further rapid growth.

A sum of 3101799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Nutanix Inc. shares reached a high of $43.5301 and dropped to a low of $42.15 until finishing in the latest session at $43.24.

The one-year NTNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.53. The average equity rating for NTNX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $61, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13.

NTNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.93, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 32.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutanix Inc. Fundamentals:

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,872 million, or 78.90% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,633,116, which is approximately 5.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,178,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.3 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $812.67 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 20,566,110 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,710,172 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 130,662,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,938,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,650,360 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,188 shares during the same period.