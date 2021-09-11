Dawson James lifts AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.03%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Results from Independent Data Monitoring Committee Review of Safety Data from Part 1 of RESERVOIR Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Niclosamide for the Treatment of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections.

Review of Interim Safety Data Concluded with Favorable Recommendation to Continue RESERVOIR Trial as Planned.

Part 2 of RESERVOIR Trial to Enroll Up to 150 Patients to Evaluate Efficacy of FW-1022 and Extend Safety Observations.

Over the last 12 months, AZRX stock dropped by -15.10%. The average equity rating for AZRX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.68 million, with 78.12 million shares outstanding and 77.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AZRX stock reached a trading volume of 3032538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AZRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, AZRX shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6448, while it was recorded at 0.6359 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9575 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.20% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,924,088, which is approximately 171.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.97% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 863,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in AZRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly 68.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 2,927,883 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 274,733 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,586,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,788,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,962 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 256,733 shares during the same period.