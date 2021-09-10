Wolfe Research slashes price target on First Solar Inc. [FSLR] – find out why.

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] jumped around 3.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.89 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Terabase Energy Acquires PlantPredict Utility-Scale Solar Energy Modeling Tool from First Solar.

Solar digital solutions start-up to integrate performance tool into its suite of digital solutions.

Solar digital solutions startup Terabase Energy announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PlantPredict, a predictive solar energy modeling tool, from First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology company. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

First Solar Inc. stock is now -0.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSLR Stock saw the intraday high of $99.58 and lowest of $95.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.50, which means current price is +46.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2584467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $98.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $120, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.46.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.18, while it was recorded at 95.55 for the last single week of trading, and 87.81 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.12. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.74. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of $78,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $8,119 million, or 82.00% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,337,811, which is approximately -17.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,169,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.75 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $885.65 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 11,428,773 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 11,316,881 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 59,356,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,101,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,919 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,422 shares during the same period.