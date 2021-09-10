why Rio Tinto Group [RIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.61

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -2.03% or -1.49 points to close at $72.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3390143 shares. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Rio Tinto resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Rio Tinto has commenced the process of restarting operations at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa. This follows a stabilisation of the security situation around the mine, supported by the national and provincial government, as well as substantive engagement with host communities and their traditional authorities.

Rio Tinto chief executive Minerals Sinead Kaufman said “The safety and security of our people has been our priority throughout and we recognise the collaboration and constructive dialogue we have had with all stakeholders to get us into a position where we can restart operations and resume contributing to the host communities, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. I also acknowledge the resilience and dedication shown by all our people at RBM over the past weeks.”.

It opened the trading session at $72.72, the shares rose to $73.05 and dropped to $71.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIO points out that the company has recorded -10.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 3390143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $101.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.96, while it was recorded at 74.26 for the last single week of trading, and 81.75 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $7,267 million, or 8.60% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,926,059, which is approximately 3.271% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 12,132,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $874.23 million in RIO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $572.51 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 151.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 15,490,095 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 13,942,349 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 71,412,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,845,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,535,452 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,205,451 shares during the same period.