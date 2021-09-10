why IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $123.78

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] slipped around -0.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $119.85 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Credit Suisse Sustainability, Research and Investment Solutions CEO on the ESG Landscape Ahead of COP26: “Everything is Going Global and with a Focus on Climate”.

Lydie Hudson speaks with IHS Markit Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist Atul Arya for a new edition of CERAWeek Conversations – available at https://ondemand.ceraweek.com/cwc.

There is an “enormous amount of momentum” leading up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow this November with governments in different regions “getting into the business of being a force for disclosure,” says Lydie Hudson, CEO of Sustainability, Research and Investment, Credit Suisse in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

IHS Markit Ltd. stock is now 33.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFO Stock saw the intraday high of $122.03 and lowest of $119.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.62, which means current price is +43.95% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, INFO reached a trading volume of 2492984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $123.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 60.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has INFO stock performed recently?

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.92, while it was recorded at 120.94 for the last single week of trading, and 102.16 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.05%.

Insider trade positions for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

There are presently around $42,582 million, or 91.10% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,403, which is approximately -0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,200,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in INFO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.8 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 35,169,953 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 41,759,607 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 278,365,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,295,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,770,160 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,415 shares during the same period.