why DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.67

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] loss -2.40% or -0.16 points to close at $6.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3149528 shares. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Vantage Data Centers Enters Asia-Pacific Region with Launch of Five Markets Through Acquisitions of Agile Data Centers and PCCW’s Data Center Business.

APAC expansion fueled by $1.5B in incremental equity raise led by DigitalBridge.

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market through two acquisitions. DigitalBridge Investment Management, the company’s major stakeholder, along with participation from other existing Vantage investors, contributed an additional $1.5 billion in equity capital. Following the closing of both transactions, Vantage will offer data center services across Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to hyperscale, cloud and large enterprise customers.

It opened the trading session at $6.50, the shares rose to $6.66 and dropped to $6.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBRG points out that the company has recorded -4.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -190.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 3149528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.14.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $2,780 million, or 92.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.37 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $156.56 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 41,169,690 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 34,941,796 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 350,989,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,101,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,209,131 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,841,636 shares during the same period.