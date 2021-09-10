why Centene Corporation [CNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.17

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] slipped around -0.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.96 at the close of the session, down -1.42%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Centene’s Board Of Directors Appoints Sarah London As Vice Chairman.

BRENT LAYTON NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER.

Centene announced two key appointments, further aligning our organization structure and operating model with our strategic priorities and accelerating impact to the business and value creation. Sarah London, currently President, Centene Health Care Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Advanced Technology, has been appointed Vice Chairman, Centene Board of Directors. Ms. London will continue to be responsible for Health Care Enterprises and Advanced Technology and will also set strategy and have responsibility for Technology, Business Digitalization, Corporate Strategy, Quality Operations, Internal Audit, Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management. Ms. London will continue to report to Michael Neidorff, Chairman and CEO. Prior to joining Centene, Ms. London served as a Partner for Optum Ventures and Chief Product Officer for Optum Analytics, working on product strategy and expansion.

Centene Corporation stock is now 3.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNC Stock saw the intraday high of $63.12 and lowest of $61.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.59, which means current price is +8.40% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 2067873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $87, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.19, while it was recorded at 63.52 for the last single week of trading, and 65.44 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.28%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $33,972 million, or 95.60% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.6 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 51,301,200 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 41,864,383 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 455,119,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,285,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,146,153 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,378,652 shares during the same period.