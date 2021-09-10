why Azul S.A. [AZUL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.75

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.67%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Azul Cargo now delivers to more than one thousand cities in all 26 Brazilian states within 48h.

With the largest most efficient air-cargo network, Azul Cargo continues to transform logistics in Brazil.

Azul Cargo, the logistics business of the largest airline in Brazil in terms of daily departures and cities served, announces an important milestone with door-to-door deliveries to more than 1,000 cities within 48hrs. In total Azul Cargo now serves 4,200 cities and communities all across the country with its wide array of products including same-day deliveries. The combination of Azul’s domestic passenger network together with the most flexible fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft, Azul Cargo is able provide unmatched fast, reliable and unique end-to-end pickup and delivery logistics services.

Over the last 12 months, AZUL stock rose by 35.01%. The one-year Azul S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.83. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 billion, with 139.46 million shares outstanding and 91.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 914.55K shares, AZUL stock reached a trading volume of 2331203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94.

AZUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.38 and a Gross Margin at -17.67. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.42. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 125.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,623,292 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,730,834 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,714,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,068,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,979 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 502,744 shares during the same period.