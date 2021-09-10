why Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.38

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Record Sales and Earnings for the Second Quarter and Raises 2021 Guidance.

Net Sales Increased 11.5%; 44.8% Growth over Two Years.

Pre-Tax Income Grew 42.8% to $240.9 million.

A sum of 8596044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares reached a high of $45.47 and dropped to a low of $39.05 until finishing in the latest session at $44.07.

The one-year ASO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.89. The average equity rating for ASO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

ASO Stock Performance Analysis:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.84, while it was recorded at 44.34 for the last single week of trading, and 30.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. Fundamentals:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ASO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,980 million, or 98.70% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 28,745,602, which is approximately -42.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,277,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.01 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $255.95 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 109.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 33,277,185 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 29,584,143 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,450,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,311,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,724,486 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,060,031 shares during the same period.