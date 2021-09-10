Wall Street Analyst Upgrade FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. What else is Wall St. saying

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] closed the trading session at $38.37 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.35, while the highest price level was $38.935. The company report on August 30, 2021 that FirstEnergy Utility Crews Mobilize to Assist Hurricane Ida Power Restoration Efforts in Louisiana.

As part of its long-standing tradition of assisting other electric companies during large-scale power outages, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities have sent approximately 500 line workers, forestry crews, support personnel and internal contractors to Louisiana to help Entergy with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida. Crews began leaving Sunday morning and expect to arrive in Louisiana throughout the day tomorrow.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon, bringing extreme winds, storm surge and flash flooding along the northeast Gulf Coast. More than a million customers are currently without power in Louisiana, and more than 100,000 have lost power in Mississippi. Personnel will be deployed to the most damaged areas when it’s safe to do so.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.35 percent and weekly performance of -2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, FE reached to a volume of 2092299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $42.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $32, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FE stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FE shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.26, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.00 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 342.43. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $82,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -1.84%.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,232 million, or 83.90% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,093,201, which is approximately 0.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,022,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly 1.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 27,039,804 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 23,692,278 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 398,377,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,109,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,368,853 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,841,439 shares during the same period.