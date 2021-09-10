Wall Street Analyst Initiated Novartis AG [NVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] closed the trading session at $86.49 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.46, while the highest price level was $87.34. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Sandoz strengthens pipeline by entering into agreement for biosimilar bevacizumab, a key oncology medicine.

Sandoz enters into commercialization agreement for biosimilar bevacizumab with Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., for treatment of multiple types of cancers1,2.

Sandoz is committed to building on its leading generic and biosimilar oncology portfolio to further expand patient access, while contributing to sustainability of healthcare systems.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.41 percent and weekly performance of -6.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 2101146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $103.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on NVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NVS stock trade performance evaluation

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.20 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.91, while it was recorded at 89.41 for the last single week of trading, and 90.19 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.23 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 12.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.88. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $71,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novartis AG [NVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.88%.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,848 million, or 10.00% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,453,265, which is approximately 12.843% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 19,281,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.65 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -3.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 11,799,992 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 14,915,372 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 191,203,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,919,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,027,836 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 885,695 shares during the same period.