Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Stock trading around $46.20 per share: Whatâ€™s Next?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] closed the trading session at $46.20 on 09/09/21. The dayâ€™s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.64, while the highest price level was $47.155. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Upwork and Budweiser Unveil Limited-Edition Labor Day Cans.

Deuce Studio â€“ winner of the inaugural Upwork CoLab brand partnership program designed to connect freelancers with visionary brands â€“ chosen to design and market the Labor Day cans.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the worldâ€™s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, and Budweiser unveiled the winning Labor Day can packaging designs produced by Deuce Studio as part of the inaugural Upwork CoLab brand-partnership program. Designs of the limited edition packaging can be found here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.84 percent and weekly performance of 3.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 1982135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $32 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on UPWK stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UPWK shares from 28 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 344.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 206.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.21, while it was recorded at 44.99 for the last single week of trading, and 45.70 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upwork Inc. [UPWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,857 million, or 70.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,741,853, which is approximately 11.616% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,756,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.73 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $346.49 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 12.862% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 13,812,251 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 10,555,445 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 59,114,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,481,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,303 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,741,983 shares during the same period.