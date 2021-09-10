Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $18

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] closed the trading session at $23.38 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.54, while the highest price level was $23.46. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) announced that Lawrence “Chip” Molloy, currently a member of its board of directors, has been appointed as chief financial officer of the company, effective September 25, 2021. Molloy will succeed Denise Paulonis, who is departing the company to join a publicly traded retailer as its chief executive officer.

“There is no better successor to oversee our financial function than Chip,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Chip’s extensive knowledge of all aspects of our business and strategy and long-tenured executive experience makes him ideally suited to lead our finance team as we execute on our strategy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.32 percent and weekly performance of -3.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SFM reached to a volume of 2567896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SFM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, SFM shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.81, while it was recorded at 23.98 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +34.86. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 16.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.43. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 328.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 0.58%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,863 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,700,629, which is approximately 17.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,801,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.91 million in SFM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $133.92 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 4.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 22,306,653 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 16,023,290 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 84,135,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,465,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,302,771 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,057,739 shares during the same period.