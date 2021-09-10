Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Is Currently -8.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] loss -8.43% or -0.56 points to close at $6.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2739058 shares. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Seres will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be made available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $6.57, the shares rose to $6.71 and dropped to $5.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCRB points out that the company has recorded -73.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MCRB reached to a volume of 2739058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MCRB shares from 32.50 to 27.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.36 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.33. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.33.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -83.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.33. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$575,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $526 million, or 90.50% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 14,378,802, which is approximately -2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 9.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,919,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.55 million in MCRB stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $59.06 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -18.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 4,574,053 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 7,929,880 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 74,053,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,557,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,953 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,942 shares during the same period.