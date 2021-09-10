Regis Corporation [RGS] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] closed the trading session at $4.95 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.83, while the highest price level was $5.27. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Regis® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Completion of Transformational Phase and Continued Progress on Key Foundational Initiatives.

Business Transformation To A Fully-Franchised Model Considered Complete; Refranchised, Negotiated Lease Buyouts, Or Closed At Lease Term 550 Company-Owned Salons During The Fourth Quarter And 1,356 During The Fiscal Year.

Nominal Sales Continue To Improve; Q4 2021 System-Wide Same-Store Sales Up 4.2% Compared To Q4 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.14 percent and weekly performance of -1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.89K shares, RGS reached to a volume of 4468362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

RGS stock trade performance evaluation

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -34.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.33 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $133 million, or 79.00% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC with ownership of 5,625,263, which is approximately 2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,808,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.85 million in RGS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $11.57 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 1,313,010 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 11,429,058 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 14,212,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,954,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,448 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 895,135 shares during the same period.