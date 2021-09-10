RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Bumble Inc. [BMBL] – find out why.

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] loss -3.34% or -1.93 points to close at $55.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2268584 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Bumble Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock.

Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) (“Bumble”) announced that certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) have commenced an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additionally, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock.

Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. Bumble will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

It opened the trading session at $55.75, the shares rose to $57.765 and dropped to $55.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMBL points out that the company has recorded -11.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 2268584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $62.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.69, while it was recorded at 57.31 for the last single week of trading.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bumble Inc. go to 79.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $6,472 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 54,709,184, which is approximately -36.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,469,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.41 million in BMBL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $298.95 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly -6.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 17,583,085 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,758,676 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 54,558,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,899,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,696,353 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,877,950 shares during the same period.