Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] is 35.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] traded at a high on 09/09/21, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.41. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Radius Global Infrastructure Prices Upsized Offering of $230 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of $230 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $200 million. In connection with the offering, Radius granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from the date of initial issuance of the Notes, up to an additional $34.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions (the “Additional Notes”). The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on September 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by APW OpCo LLC, Radius’s majority-owned subsidiary, and will be senior, unsecured obligations of Radius and APW OpCo LLC, and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 2.50% per year. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding March 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible only under certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 44.2087 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $22.62 per share, and will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. The initial conversion price represents a conversion premium of approximately 30.0% over the last reported sale price of $17.40 per share of Radius’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 8, 2021. Radius will settle conversions of the Notes by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of Radius’s Class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Radius’s election. Prior to September 20, 2024, the Notes will not be redeemable. Radius may redeem all or any portion of the Notes, at its option, on or after September 20, 2024 and before the 61st scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, if certain liquidity conditions are satisfied and the last reported sale price of Radius’s Class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Radius provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the Notes may require Radius to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the Notes) at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, Radius will under certain circumstances increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their Notes in connection with the occurrence of a fundamental change or if Radius issues a notice of redemption.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3299112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for RADI stock reached $1.32 billion, with 59.48 million shares outstanding and 48.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 580.05K shares, RADI reached a trading volume of 3299112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADI shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26.

How has RADI stock performed recently?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, RADI shares gained by 11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 91.90% of RADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADI stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,925,000, which is approximately 9.25% of the company’s market cap and around 6.26% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,506,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.1 million in RADI stocks shares; and MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $80.1 million in RADI stock with ownership of nearly -3.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ:RADI] by around 22,383,863 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 8,080,228 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 32,836,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,300,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,557,891 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,903 shares during the same period.