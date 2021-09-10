Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Revenue clocked in at $14.68 billion, down -4.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on September 9, 2021 that A Size-Inclusive Fashion Pioneer, QVC, and Leading Style Influencer, Tanesha Awasthi, Launch Girl With Curves.

Awasthi Brings Timeless and Chic Size-Inclusive Designs Exclusively to Multiplatform Livestreaming Innovator.

QVC®, a pioneer of size inclusivity and champion of inclusive fashion, is collaborating with leading influencer, style icon, and size inclusivity advocate Tanesha Awasthi to launch a QVC-exclusive apparel brand. Girl With Curves will air live on QVC on September 11, 2021, and all items will be available on QVC.com and all QVC apps on September 10, 2021.

A sum of 2771039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. shares reached a high of $10.595 and dropped to a low of $10.4215 until finishing in the latest session at $10.48.

The one-year QRTEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.5. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.76 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,697 million, or 89.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,095,078, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,974,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.53 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $202.9 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 24,479,473 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 28,670,699 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 299,588,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,738,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,679,124 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,388,053 shares during the same period.