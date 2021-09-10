Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $10

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.19 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Pitney Bowes Names Ned Zachar Vice President of Investor Relations.

Adam David to lead Financial Planning and Analysis.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, announced that Ned Zachar has joined the Company as Vice President and will be responsible for managing the Investor Relations program. Mr. Zachar will report to Pitney Bowes Chief Financial Officer Ana Maria Chadwick. Adam David, who previously led the Investor Relations program, will remain with Pitney Bowes to lead Financial Planning and Analysis and take on several high-priority strategic projects.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is now 16.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.44 and lowest of $7.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.50, which means current price is +16.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 3300561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PBI stock performed recently?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.30. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,228.40. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,836.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of -$16,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $831 million, or 70.80% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,576,424, which is approximately -7.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,592,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.87 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.13 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 12,991,745 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 11,326,439 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 91,250,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,568,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,300 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,023,892 shares during the same period.