Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Revenue clocked in at $11.21 billion, up 31.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] price surged by 3.44 percent to reach at $5.0. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Pioneer Natural Resources to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced that Scott Sheffield, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. A few days after the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, select ‘Investors,’ and then select ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’.

A sum of 2095789 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares reached a high of $151.10 and dropped to a low of $143.63 until finishing in the latest session at $150.30.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.78. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $208.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $175 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.47, while it was recorded at 148.58 for the last single week of trading, and 144.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PXD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 62.00%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,995 million, or 88.80% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,113,046, which is approximately 4.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,553,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 12.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 28,574,501 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 11,559,118 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 172,742,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,876,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,491,544 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,657,671 shares during the same period.