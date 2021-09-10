Phillips 66 [PSX] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $80

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $68.195 during the day while it closed the day at $66.74. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Phillips 66 Contributes a Total of $1 Million to American Red Cross for Ida Relief Efforts.

The company announces an additional $500,000 contribution after the storm’s remnants hit the Northeast.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced it will contribute an additional $500,000 to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts in the states affected by Hurricane Ida and its remnants. The latest donation brings the company’s total contribution to the organization’s Ida relief efforts to $1 million.

Phillips 66 stock has also loss -3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSX stock has declined by -27.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.93% and lost -4.58% year-on date.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $29.36 billion, with 439.94 million shares outstanding and 436.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3565774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $91.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $73, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PSX stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.15, while it was recorded at 68.40 for the last single week of trading, and 77.71 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,717 million, or 71.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,181,322, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,064,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,975,460 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 13,945,569 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 279,497,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,418,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,319,011 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,617,697 shares during the same period.