Olo Inc. [OLO] Revenue clocked in at $130.00 million, up 1.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $35.97 during the day while it closed the day at $35.14. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Olo to Participate at Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

The market cap for OLO stock reached $5.19 billion, with 147.51 million shares outstanding and 27.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.20K shares, OLO reached a trading volume of 3058240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

OLO stock trade performance evaluation

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.57, while it was recorded at 36.27 for the last single week of trading.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,443 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 34,220,439, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP., holding 12,263,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.95 million in OLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $164.86 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 37.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 5,827,108 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,768 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 57,947,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,516,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,365,299 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,369 shares during the same period.