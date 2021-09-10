Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Revenue clocked in at $28.52 billion, up 30.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Nutrien Announces Pedro Farah as a Speaker at the RBC Global Industrials Conference.

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced that Mr. Pedro Farah, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

Over the last 12 months, NTR stock rose by 64.73%. The one-year Nutrien Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.46. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.23 billion, with 570.35 million shares outstanding and 569.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, NTR stock reached a trading volume of 2394225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $72 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $68, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.40, while it was recorded at 61.64 for the last single week of trading, and 56.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,297 million, or 69.24% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 29,748,623, which is approximately -3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,045,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 31,434,749 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 41,943,795 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 282,634,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,012,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,955 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,596,897 shares during the same period.