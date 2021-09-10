NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain 39.02% so far this year. What now?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] jumped around 2.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $92.09 at the close of the session, up 2.87%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Public Speaking Events.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, announced the Company will participate virtually in the following events:.

Public Cloud Strategy DiscussionAnthony Lye, EVP & GM public cloud servicesSeptember 8, 202111:00 – 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

NetApp Inc. stock is now 39.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTAP Stock saw the intraday high of $92.20 and lowest of $89.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.55, which means current price is +56.54% above from all time high which was touched on 09/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 2213187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $91.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $107, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NTAP stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTAP shares from 90 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NTAP stock performed recently?

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.95 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.28, while it was recorded at 90.54 for the last single week of trading, and 73.51 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +66.21. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.75. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 394.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $66,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 12.04%.

Insider trade positions for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

There are presently around $19,405 million, or 94.84% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,125,986, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 25,089,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.11 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -11.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 18,380,136 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 13,276,372 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 179,059,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,715,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,048,153 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,648 shares during the same period.