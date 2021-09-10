MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] is 29.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] slipped around -2.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.46 at the close of the session, down -5.16%. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, FFWM, JAX and MGP.

MGM Growth Properties LLC stock is now 29.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGP Stock saw the intraday high of $42.1443 and lowest of $40.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.19, which means current price is +35.23% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, MGP reached a trading volume of 2130671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $40.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGP in the course of the last twelve months was 163.28.

How has MGP stock performed recently?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, MGP shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.87, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.61.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.82. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2,800.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 42.96%.

Insider trade positions for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

There are presently around $5,862 million, or 96.70% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,478,171, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12,290,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.25 million in MGP stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $474.55 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly -3.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 14,927,032 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,205,023 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 118,747,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,879,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,280,428 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,714,374 shares during the same period.