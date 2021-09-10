Market cap of Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD] reaches 643.72M – now what?

Offerpad Solutions Inc [NYSE: OPAD] slipped around -1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.20 at the close of the session, down -11.69%.

Offerpad Solutions Inc stock is now -7.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPAD Stock saw the intraday high of $16.00 and lowest of $10.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.00, which means current price is +24.39% above from all time high which was touched on 09/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 437.69K shares, OPAD reached a trading volume of 11102434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Offerpad Solutions Inc is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has OPAD stock performed recently?

Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.91. With this latest performance, OPAD shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD] managed to generate an average of -$6,345,219 per employee.Offerpad Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Offerpad Solutions Inc [OPAD]

44 institutional holders increased their position in Offerpad Solutions Inc [NYSE:OPAD] by around 12,238,343 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,251,241 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,972,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,461,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPAD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,767,122 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,733,919 shares during the same period.