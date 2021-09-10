Market cap of InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] reaches 132.19M – now what?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] traded at a high on 09/08/21, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.98. The company report on September 8, 2021 that InflaRx to Proceed with Pivotal Development for Vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa with New Primary Endpoint.

InflaRx received feedback from FDA within its Type A meeting which is supportive of a new primary endpoint measuring reductions in all three inflammatory HS lesions – including reductions of draining tunnels (previously referred to as draining fistulas).

InflaRx will focus its pivotal development program on patients suffering from moderate to severe HS with active draining disease, as supported by the FDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2784689 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of InflaRx N.V. stands at 6.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.31%.

The market cap for IFRX stock reached $132.19 million, with 44.19 million shares outstanding and 37.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.30K shares, IFRX reached a trading volume of 2784689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.95. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -35.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$790,621 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

There are presently around $33 million, or 25.70% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.19% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 million in IFRX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.17 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 365,506 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,659,012 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,136,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,161,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 314,227 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,340 shares during the same period.