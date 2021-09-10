Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 3.05B – now what?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a low on 09/09/21, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.76. The company report on September 9, 2021 that CommScope Wins Appeal Affirming Injunction and $6 Million in Damages Against Dali Wireless.

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, secured another significant win in its litigation with Dali Wireless (“Dali”). CommScope received a favorable ruling from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The ruling affirms a lower court judgment that Dali Wireless (“Dali”) willfully infringed five CommScope patents, maintaining the injunction and $6 million enhanced damages against Dali. The ruling also reversed the judgment on a Dali patent, erasing $6.6 million that was awarded to Dali. Following this appeal ruling, the damages awarded nets-out to approximately $3.5 million in CommScope’s favor.

The Federal Circuit ruling follows a lengthy patent infringement suit that was initiated by CommScope in 2016. CommScope enforced five digital distributed antenna system (DAS) patents against Dali’s tSeries and Matrix products. Dali responded by filing two patent infringement counterclaims. Dali asserted one patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,031,521) against CommScope’s FlexWave Prism and a second patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,531,473) against an early version of CommScope’s ION-E product. Following a jury trial, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a judgment addressing each party’s patents. CommScope filed an appeal on the judgment addressing Dali’s two patents. Dali filed an appeal on the judgment addressing CommScope’s patents. The Federal Circuit denied Dali’s appeal, thus securing the judgment that Dali Wireless (“Dali”) willfully infringed five CommScope patents.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2316790 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 2.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $3.05 billion, with 204.10 million shares outstanding and 199.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 2316790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $21.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $14 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.11 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 25.90%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,855 million, or 95.20% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,883,071, which is approximately 5.826% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,779,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.47 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $242.85 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 28,036,804 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 27,763,525 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 137,625,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,426,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,309,019 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,199,951 shares during the same period.