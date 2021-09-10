Market cap of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] reaches 1.84B – now what?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.66 during the day while it closed the day at $14.54. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Allscripts hosts Developer Challenge: Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health.

Developer organizations share solutions with Allscripts to solve unique challenges in serving diverse patient populations.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently hosted its Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Developer Challenge in an effort to elevate solutions that use technology to share relevant social determinants of health patient information with care providers. Access to patients’ social determinants of health (SDOH) information is crucial in advancing health equity across patient populations—especially at a time when equitable access to healthcare is more important than ever. The event included a Keynote Fireside Chat with Dr. Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health IT, who shared an update on efforts by ONC and the Biden Administration more broadly to address the challenges associated with health inequities.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -6.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDRX stock has declined by -19.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.50% and gained 0.69% year-on date.

The market cap for MDRX stock reached $1.84 billion, with 136.65 million shares outstanding and 122.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 2061259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MDRX stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDRX shares from 9 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

MDRX stock trade performance evaluation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.52 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 14.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now -2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.00. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,010 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,523,533, which is approximately -0.237% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,984,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.87 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $160.05 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 5,555,190 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 13,074,913 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 119,637,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,267,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 662,526 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,193 shares during the same period.