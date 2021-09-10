Market Analysts see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.81%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy Data of Zygel™ in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, presented data from the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial describing tolerability and efficacy of Zygel (cannabidiol formulated in a transdermal gel [ZYN002]) in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) over a longer term, 38-week treatment period. These data were presented as an oral presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) Conference 2021 being held virtually from September 9-10, 2021. A copy of the presentation is available on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Helen (Honey) Heussler, MBBS FRACP MRCPCH, DM, Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Child Health Research Centre, University of Queensland, Australia, delivered the oral presentation titled, “Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030]).” The presentation shows that through 38 weeks of treatment, the BRIGHT trial provides initial evidence suggesting a positive benefit-risk profile for Zygel when administered in addition to stable standard of care in children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD. Furthermore, in patients who completed the 38-week treatment period, statistically significant improvements compared to baseline were sustained in all efficacy measures of ASD compared to baseline.

Over the last 12 months, ZYNE stock rose by 28.17%. The one-year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.37. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.10 million, with 40.07 million shares outstanding and 39.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ZYNE stock reached a trading volume of 2085032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67 million, or 39.50% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,280, which is approximately 130.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.54 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.46 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 457.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 7,380,845 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,778,451 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,487,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,646,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,755 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 235,272 shares during the same period.