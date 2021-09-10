Market Analysts see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.819 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on July 24, 2021 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Postponement of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), announced the postponement of its adjourned 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) that was to be held on July 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time due to a lack of a quorum. The meeting will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will establish a new record date for the Annual Meeting and, based on this record date, the Company will deliver a notice of the new Annual Meeting date to stockholders entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEPA stock has declined by -24.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.04% and lost -22.37% year-on date.

The market cap for HEPA stock reached $134.49 million, with 76.22 million shares outstanding and 76.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 3310684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

HEPA stock trade performance evaluation

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6176, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8960 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -69.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$1,565,688 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 21.50% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,330,741, which is approximately -0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,649,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in HEPA stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.32 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 4,150,275 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,113,748 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,563,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,827,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,932,753 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 687,657 shares during the same period.