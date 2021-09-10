Market Analysts see Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] gained 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $16.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Embraer S.A. – Publicly-Held Company – Material Fact.

Embraer S.A. (“Embraer” or “Company”) (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market in general of its projections for the year 2021.

Embraer continues to operate in an environment of greater uncertainty than normal due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on several of the markets in which the Company operates. Uneven rates of vaccination access, distribution, and application, combined with new strains of the virus, cause levels of risk and uncertainty to remain high at present. However, vaccination progress in many areas of the world have led to lower case counts and lower severe cases, improving confidence among consumers to travel, particularly shorter-haul leisure travel.

Embraer S.A. represents 183.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.17 billion with the latest information. ERJ stock price has been found in the range of $16.005 to $16.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, ERJ reached a trading volume of 2282781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.23.

Trading performance analysis for ERJ stock

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.25. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.41.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now -2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.67. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$230,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 39.90% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 23,565,367, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, holding 4,410,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.42 million in ERJ stocks shares; and BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $57.65 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 14,561,512 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 17,435,004 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 39,904,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,900,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,785,016 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,603,020 shares during the same period.