Market Analysts see Box Inc. [BOX] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] traded at a low on 09/09/21, posting a -6.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.60. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Stockholders Re-Elect All Box Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) (“Box”) announced that, based on the preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor following the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), Box stockholders have decisively voted to re-elect all three of its highly qualified director nominees – Dana Evan, Peter Leav and Aaron Levie – to the company’s Board of Directors. Box issued the following statement:.

Box appreciates the support and perspectives we have received from our stockholders throughout this process. The Board and management team will remain focused on continuing to transform Box and executing Box’s strategy to grow profitably and deliver significant value to all Box stockholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4936711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Box Inc. stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for BOX stock reached $3.61 billion, with 161.73 million shares outstanding and 153.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 4936711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Box Inc. [BOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BOX stock performed recently?

Box Inc. [BOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.86, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading, and 21.82 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$22,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Box Inc. [BOX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $3,070 million, or 85.90% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,889,174, which is approximately -2.802% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,310,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.13 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $307.12 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 2.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 17,891,485 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 22,560,716 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 89,625,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,077,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,973 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 9,892,855 shares during the same period.