Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $480

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] closed the trading session at $420.71 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $420.273, while the highest price level was $434.223. The company report on September 9, 2021 that CEO’s of lululemon, ESE Entertainment, Lightspeed Commerce and AI/ML Innovations Discuss New Megatrends in E-Sports, HealthTech, E-Commerce, & Wellness Powering Revenue Growth.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), ESE Entertainment (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD).

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem – Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities”NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) is rapidly expanding its portfolio of HealthTech assets. AIMLF chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline.Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3dAI6k9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.88 percent and weekly performance of 6.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 866.33K shares, LULU reached to a volume of 7762297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $402.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $370 to $466. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $447, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 11.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 61.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LULU stock trade performance evaluation

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.67 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 393.14, while it was recorded at 392.94 for the last single week of trading, and 349.29 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +55.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.22. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $23,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 29.05%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,589 million, or 86.60% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,769,108, which is approximately -0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,715,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in LULU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.63 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 6.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 8,174,714 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 8,206,553 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 89,603,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,984,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,502,896 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,394,001 shares during the same period.