Jefferies lifts Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] loss -0.35% or -0.21 points to close at $59.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2069236 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that ADM Significantly Expands Pet Treat and Supplement Capabilities with Planned Acquisition of Majority Stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery.

P4 Companies’ extensive customer base and full spectrum of customized formulations and products, combined with ADM’s global capabilities, further enhance both companies’ abilities to meet growing global demand for high-quality, nutritious pet treats and supplements.

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (P4 Companies), premier providers of private label pet treats and supplements. The transaction values the four enterprises in their entirety at approximately $600 million, and ADM will acquire 75% of the equity, subject to customary adjustments.

It opened the trading session at $59.65, the shares rose to $60.60 and dropped to $59.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded 1.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 2069236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $67.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 51 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.74, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 58.08 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $26,294 million, or 81.20% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,735,084, which is approximately 1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.33 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 3.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 25,521,265 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 21,409,403 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 393,804,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,735,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,230,657 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,982,026 shares during the same period.