HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] moved up 1.51: Why It’s Important

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] closed the trading session at $258.26 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $253.95, while the highest price level was $261.80. The company report on September 8, 2021 that HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conference.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present virtually at the following healthcare conference:.

September 9, 2021 at 10:15 am EDT at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, HCA reached to a volume of 2133991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $266.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HCA stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HCA shares from 191 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 262.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HCA stock trade performance evaluation

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.48, while it was recorded at 254.21 for the last single week of trading, and 198.54 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.09. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.28.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,779.02. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,676.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $13,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 13.84%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,041 million, or 70.80% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,952,602, which is approximately -6.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,984,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.34 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 11,295,517 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 16,587,826 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 196,856,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,740,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,186 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,473,266 shares during the same period.