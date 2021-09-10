Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] Revenue clocked in at $190.40 million, up 152.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] closed the trading session at $64.50 on 09/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.30, while the highest price level was $69.29. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Global-e Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares.

Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) (the “Company” or “Global-e”), the world’s leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced that certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Offering”). In addition, the Selling Shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Global-e is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 152.94 percent and weekly performance of -21.04 percent. The stock has performed -0.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 923.28K shares, GLBE reached to a volume of 3254135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $80.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

GLBE stock trade performance evaluation

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.26, while it was recorded at 72.94 for the last single week of trading.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,648 million, or 51.10% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 26,216,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.24% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,402,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.99 million in GLBE stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $132.03 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 41,059,169 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,059,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,059,169 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.