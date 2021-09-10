For PBF Energy Inc. [PBF], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] traded at a low on 09/08/21, posting a -6.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.51. The company report on September 4, 2021 that PBF Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced that members of its management team will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 9, 2021.

About PBF Energy Inc.PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2729546 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PBF Energy Inc. stands at 8.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $1.16 billion, with 120.23 million shares outstanding and 95.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2729546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $9, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 26.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $796 million, or 71.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,683,077, which is approximately 4.176% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,973,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.36 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $86.28 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -3.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,895,410 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,319,088 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 64,514,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,729,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,930 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,378 shares during the same period.