For Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.24%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 22,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares held by a selling shareholder affiliated with The Carlyle Group (the “Selling Shareholder”) at a price of $17.50 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,300,000 additional ordinary shares of the Company at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

The Company is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering, will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering, and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholder, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

The one-year Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.8. The average equity rating for OCDX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.29 billion, with 234.60 million shares outstanding and 234.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 571.56K shares, OCDX stock reached a trading volume of 1983738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OCDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, OCDX shares dropped by -11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 19.88 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for OCDX is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.13. Additionally, OCDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] managed to generate an average of -$47,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OCDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 38.66%.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,141 million, or 99.30% of OCDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCDX stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 143,406,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,796,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.5 million in OCDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.57 million in OCDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:OCDX] by around 11,452,656 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 11,361,325 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 209,575,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,389,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCDX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,041,874 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,988,359 shares during the same period.