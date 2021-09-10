For Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Carl Daley to Conclude Service on Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors.

Oak Street Health and Humana Remain Committed to Growing their Strategic Partnership.

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, announced that Carl Daley, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations of Humana, will retire from Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

A sum of 2000700 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Oak Street Health Inc. shares reached a high of $52.71 and dropped to a low of $51.01 until finishing in the latest session at $52.26.

The one-year OSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.31. The average equity rating for OSH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $65.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

OSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, OSH shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.14, while it was recorded at 50.99 for the last single week of trading, and 56.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oak Street Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +6.65. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.35.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -79.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$58,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,995 million, or 90.60% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately -10.577% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 40,509,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $798.78 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 21,730,221 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,989,910 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 151,543,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,263,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,059,627 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,408 shares during the same period.