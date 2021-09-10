Citigroup slashes price target on PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] – find out why.

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] surged by $3.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $155.61 during the day while it closed the day at $154.56. The company report on September 9, 2021 that For Once, Guac Isn’t Extra: GLIDDEN Paint by PPG Names Guacamole Its 2022 Color of the Year.

Online searches for green paint surge 200% as homeowners crave balance, regrowth.

Let’s be real: Everyone loves guac – and we’re not afraid to pay extra for it. But, our attraction for green isn’t limited to our food choices, as this beloved shade is single-handedly infiltrating interior design in the form of kitchen cabinetry, tiles, décor and – you guessed it – paint!, GLIDDEN® paint by PPG took its green- and guac-loving affinity to a whole new level by announcing its hand-picked 2022 Color of the Year: Guacamole (PPG1121-5).

PPG Industries Inc. stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPG stock has declined by -12.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.81% and gained 7.17% year-on date.

The market cap for PPG stock reached $37.39 billion, with 237.80 million shares outstanding and 236.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PPG reached a trading volume of 2372078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $180.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $115 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PPG stock trade performance evaluation

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, PPG shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.37, while it was recorded at 154.05 for the last single week of trading, and 157.54 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 9.30%.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,784 million, or 83.90% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,942,385, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,664,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in PPG stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.41 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly -6.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

442 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 10,570,402 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 9,997,245 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 172,136,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,704,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,203 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 742,492 shares during the same period.