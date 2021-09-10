Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Stock trading around $6.99 per share: What’s Next?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.51%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Cardiff Oncology Announces New Data from Phase 1b/2 Trial in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Showing Robust Objective Response Rate and Progression Free Survival.

8 of 19 (42%) patients treated per protocol at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of onvansertib 15 mg/m2 who were evaluable for disease response as of the data cut-off achieved a partial response (PR). Historically, objective response rates (ORR) of 5-13% have been reported in a similar patient population treated with standard of care chemotherapy1-4.

Over the last 12 months, CRDF stock rose by 16.50%. The average equity rating for CRDF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $272.12 million, with 38.76 million shares outstanding and 29.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 761.79K shares, CRDF stock reached a trading volume of 19032376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiff Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRDF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 680.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

CRDF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardiff Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.20 and a Current Ratio set at 31.20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $189 million, or 73.00% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,575,834, which is approximately 100.497% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 3,151,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.03 million in CRDF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.5 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly 339.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 8,593,614 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,555 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,793,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,013,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,287,832 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,829,475 shares during the same period.