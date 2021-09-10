Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Stock trading around $106.59 per share: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.61%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Sports Betting Has Arrived in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook!.

Arizonans can now officially place wagers on their favorite sports on mobile or in-person.

The wait is finally over and legal sports betting in the state of Arizona is officially live. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball and in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), celebrated sports betting’s legalization with a kickoff event featuring dignitaries and celebrities, a charitable donation of $20,000 to the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, a ceremonial first bet, and more.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock rose by 111.99%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.01. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.74 billion, with 209.00 million shares outstanding and 204.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 2542709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $126.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.40, while it was recorded at 105.32 for the last single week of trading, and 90.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,416 million, or 95.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,628,538, which is approximately -15.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,804,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.68 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -3.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 29,658,945 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 30,350,986 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 140,905,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,915,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,371,191 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,381,432 shares during the same period.