Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $30

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.455 during the day while it closed the day at $23.07. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Brixmor Property Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter earnings on Monday, November 1, 2021 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group’s Third Quarter Earnings Results.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRX stock has declined by -4.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.09% and gained 39.40% year-on date.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.87 billion, with 297.22 million shares outstanding and 295.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2317000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 23.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.07.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $286,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,749 million, or 99.71% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,183,712, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,280,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.86 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $641.87 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 17,058,812 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 15,920,567 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 259,580,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,559,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,289,764 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,655 shares during the same period.