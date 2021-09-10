BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] Is Currently 5.46 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] gained 5.46% or 0.4 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 12783282 shares. The company report on September 9, 2021 that BriaCell Announces Securities Buyback to Purchase up to 10% of Common Shares and up to 10% of Listed Warrants.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized the Company’s repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) or The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) (i) up to 1,341,515 common shares (the “Common Shares”) and (ii) up to 411,962 publicly traded BCTXW warrants (the “Listed Warrants”) in total, representing 10% of the 13,415,154 Common Shares and 10% of the 4,119,622 Listed Warrants comprising the “public float” as of September 8, 2021, over the next 12 months (the “Buyback”). Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. will act as the Company’s advisor and dealer manager in respect of the Buyback. The Company expects to finalize the terms of the Buyback and formally commence the Buyback by September 14, 2021, subject to obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals.

“BriaCell is in an excellent position and fully resourced to achieve significant milestones. Bria-IMT™ is steadily advancing toward a pivotal registration study that we plan to initiate in 2022. Also, Bria-OTS™ is on track to enter the clinic this year. Our novel immunotherapy cell lines for prostate cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma are all scheduled to enter the clinic in 2022. This robust pipeline will be a major value driver for BriaCell as we strive to deliver novel therapies for the patients who need them the most,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “In light of this enviable position, the Board has determined the best use of BriaCell’s excess capital at this time is to buy back its own shares and warrants, and further enhance value for our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.51, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $7.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCTX points out that the company has recorded 108.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -175.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, BCTX reached to a volume of 12783282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.03. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 29.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $30 million, or 33.63% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 800,295, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 570,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 million in BCTX stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $3.87 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 3,507,688 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,010 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 258,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,816,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,468 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 45,000 shares during the same period.