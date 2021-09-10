Ball Corporation [BLL] gain 2.45% so far this year. What now?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Ball Corporation Prices $850 Million of Senior Notes.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $850 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and other factors.

Ball Corporation (“Ball”) intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 5.00% Senior Notes due March 2022, with any remaining net proceeds intended to be used for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 2592337 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.08M shares. Ball Corporation shares reached a high of $96.36 and dropped to a low of $94.86 until finishing in the latest session at $95.46.

The one-year BLL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.14. The average equity rating for BLL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $102.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $107 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Longbow analysts kept a Buy rating on BLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 147.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.50, while it was recorded at 96.85 for the last single week of trading, and 88.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BLL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 15.05%.

Ball Corporation [BLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,595 million, or 84.50% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,116,000, which is approximately -1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,156,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in BLL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.3 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -6.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

357 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 18,384,579 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 19,388,116 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 230,355,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,127,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,332,610 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,293,374 shares during the same period.