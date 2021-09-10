Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] is 9.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] loss -1.13% or -0.45 points to close at $39.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2170362 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Closes Acquisition of Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced the completion of the previously disclosed acquisition of Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI), an Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) authorized captive lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) provider to the Westpac Group (Westpac). With the transaction complete, Arch will proceed with combining the operations of WLMI with its existing Australian LMI company, Arch LMI Pty Ltd.

As part of the acquisition, WLMI will retain its existing risk in force and the newly combined entity under Arch will become Westpac’s exclusive provider of LMI on new mortgage originations for a period of 10 years.

It opened the trading session at $40.00, the shares rose to $40.47 and dropped to $39.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACGL points out that the company has recorded 6.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ACGL reached to a volume of 2170362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $48.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

Trading performance analysis for ACGL stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.77, while it was recorded at 39.51 for the last single week of trading, and 37.69 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 56.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]

There are presently around $14,311 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,663,960, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,038,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $845.31 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 16,029,183 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 18,605,090 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 327,481,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,115,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,547 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,981,997 shares during the same period.