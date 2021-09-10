ArcelorMittal [MT] is 43.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] slipped around -0.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.92 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Société Générale SA shareholding notification.

07 September 2021, 11:30 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces that on 6 September 2021 it received a shareholding notification from Société Générale SA. The notification was made to reflect Société Générale SA’s entry into various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

ArcelorMittal stock is now 43.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MT Stock saw the intraday high of $33.31 and lowest of $32.851 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.58, which means current price is +60.59% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3907379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $45.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.12, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 28.21 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.15. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of -$3,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $2,267 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,754,553, which is approximately 91.422% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,724,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.19 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $96.89 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 23,481,059 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,046,646 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,325,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,853,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,530,375 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,629,123 shares during the same period.