why Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] loss -2.41% or -0.22 points to close at $8.90 with a heavy trading volume of 6780901 shares. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Takung Art Co., Ltd Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Private Placement.

Takung Art Co., Ltd (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Takung” “TKAT” or the “Company”), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. Gross proceeds were approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

It opened the trading session at $8.97, the shares rose to $10.54 and dropped to $8.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TKAT points out that the company has recorded 226.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1041.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, TKAT reached to a volume of 6780901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TKAT stock

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.80. With this latest performance, TKAT shares gained by 31.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 900.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.41.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.92. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$25,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 23,764, which is approximately 2276.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 20,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in TKAT stocks shares; and UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.15 million in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly 17.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 56,009 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 47,935 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,705 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,935 shares during the same period.